Family of five recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th, the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance Department were dispatched to a home in Green River for a report of individuals not feeling well. While responding GRPD made the decision to have the Green River Fire Department respond as well. Upon arrival, two patients were not responding appropriately, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson made the determination to have the home checked for carbon monoxide.

GRFD Rescue Crew entered the home and quickly determined the carbon monoxide levels to be unsafe. Responders worked quickly to get all family members out of the home and transported them to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning. Sweetwater Memorial Hospital confirmed the high levels of carbon monoxide in the blood of all five family members and transported all members to a facility to help treat this type of poisoning. GRFD stayed on the scene and ventilated the home until it was safe to enter. Upon re-entry, investigation proved it to be from a cracked combustion chamber found on the family’s boiler heater.

GRFD and GRPD crews worked on site until the home was deemed safe. Thanks to the quick actions from first responders and medical staff, all five family members are fully recovering. “Any delay in responses from first responders to dispatch, or not noticing the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning upon arrival, and this could have proven fatal to this family”, stated Robinson. “We are all thankful and blessed, tonight for the outcome of this family, these were the highest levels we have ever witnessed in a home”, Robinson continued.

GRFD would like to remind everyone that carbon monoxide is the silent killer and to please check your home for proper working carbon monoxide and smoke and fire detectors. Had the family member not awoken feeling sick, this would have been a different outcome. GRFD would like to thank all responders as well as the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Staff and Sweetwater Combined Communication Center for their quick actions on this type of call.