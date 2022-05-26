Family pets lost in Wednesday evening Rock Springs house fire

Rock Springs Fire Department (Photo courtesy of the RSFB Facebook page)

May 26, 2022 — Press Release

The following is a press release from Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley

At 7:48 pm on May 25, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 1700 Swanson Drive # 244. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel, arriving on scene in 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

The entry team found the home full of smoke with light flames in one corner of the living area. The fire was extinguished without incident. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or other people, however, the family pets were tragically lost in the fire due to smoke inhalation.

After investigation, the cause of the fire is undetermined and presumed to be accidental in nature.

The members of the Rock Springs Fire Department remind everyone to check the operation of smoke detectors in their homes. If assistance is needed in checking the batteries or operation of the detectors, please call (307) 352-1475 to set up a time for Rock Springs Fire Department crews to assist with this task.