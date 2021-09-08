Family Rec Center gym floor getting needed repairs

New sections of flooring are waiting to be installed at the Family Recreation Center gym in Rock Springs. The gym is closed all this month for floor repairs. Wyo4News photo

September 8, 2021 — The gymnasium at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is currently closed to the public to do work on the floor that suffered water damage.

Wyo4News talked with Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansang about the repairs entail. “It’s mainly part of the gymnasium floor,” said Lansang. “Several months ago, we had a pipe leak into that area. So obviously, water got on top of the wood floor and down underneath the floor itself, which caused it to buckle. Once that dried, the floor never settled back down to its normal elevation.”

Lansang said it was turned into their insurance provider to begin the repair process. “Essentially, this is a repair of a damaged floor by way of an insurance claim.” Repair workers will cut out the floor sections that didn’t settle back down, sand the entire gymnasium floor, redo all the sports court lines, and then do a final finish.

Wyo4News photo

According to Lansang, this is the second time in the Family Rec Center’s 35 years of use that this type of repair was required. The first time was also due to a water problem.

When asked when the gym floor will be ready for use, Lansang stated, “Well, I’m gonna say sometime in October. Once they put the finish on the top of the floor, which I understand they are going to put five coats of the floor finish, it takes about two weeks for that finish to completely cure. I think their work will be done in September; I’m just not sure how long we will have to go into October before the floor is fully cured.”

The gymnasium at the Rock Springs Civic Center is still available to the public.