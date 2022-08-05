Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday

August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Hockey News
The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team will be teaming up with the Vernal Oilers to host a combined tryout camp August 12-14 at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. The camp is for players born between the years 2002 to 2006. You can register one line at https://buff.ly/3QL2GQH. Recruiting information is available at https://buff.ly/3I5ngaJ.
Also, the Rock Springs Prospectors are looking for host families for their players who will train in Rock Springs. Host families will be paid a monthly stipend. For information about hosting a player, send emails to [email protected]
More information can be found on the Family Recreation Center Facebook page.
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement