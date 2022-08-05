Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday

Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Facebook page

August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Hockey News

The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey team will be teaming up with the Vernal Oilers to host a combined tryout camp August 12-14 at the Family Recreation Center Ice Arena. The camp is for players born between the years 2002 to 2006. You can register one line at https://buff.ly/3QL2GQH. Recruiting information is available at https://buff.ly/3I5ngaJ.

Also, the Rock Springs Prospectors are looking for host families for their players who will train in Rock Springs. Host families will be paid a monthly stipend. For information about hosting a player, send emails to [email protected]

More information can be found on the Family Recreation Center Facebook page.