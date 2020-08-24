Farmers’ Almanac says lots of snow, cold weather expected for Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

UNITED STATES (August 24, 2020) — The Farmers’ Almanac is expecting the winter of 2020-21 to be a snowy one with above-normal snowfall for Wyoming, along with cold temperatures.

“Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” states editor Peter Geiger, Philom.

Other states looking to be impacted by this weather will be Montana, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri.

For more information, click here.