Farmers Market and free Bunning Park concert taking place today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — The Green River Farmer’s Market will again be taking place from 4 until 7 p.m. today. The every Wednesday event takes place at the corner of Uinta Drive and Roosevelt in Green River.

The Free Summer Concert Series continues tonight at Bunning Park. Tonight’s band will be the Trailer Park Rebels. Nick Sterling and the Nomads were originally scheduled to perform tonight but canceled their appearance. Tonight’s concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Next Wednesday will be the last concert in the Summer Concert Series put on by the Rock Springs Civic Center.