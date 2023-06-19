Farmer’s Market will continue in Green River

Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River URA Main Street agency is pleased to announce that the annual Farmers Market will begin Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will once again take place on Roosevelt Drive next to Harley Davidson.

“We are excited to bring back the Farmers Market for Green River and appreciate the support the vendors give to it on a weekly basis. Our board will run the event weekly through the 13th of September and then we will review the success and plan on the timing and location for the following year,” Bonnie Tippy, President of the URA Main Street Board, was quoted.

Vendors are asked to fill out a vendor’s packet, available at City Hall or on the City website. Just go to cityofgreenriver.org, click on departments, click on Mainstreet-URA, click on events, and download the Famers Market packet (http://cityofgreenriver.org/664/Events)

Send your completed information to 50 East 2nd North, Green River, WY 82935 attention: Farmers Market. Farmers Market is free to vendors and patrons.