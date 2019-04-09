Farson-Eden School To Stay On Alternate Schedule And Calendars

Farson, WY (4/9/19) – At last night’s Sweetwater County School District #1 school board meeting, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the alternate schedule for Farson-Eden School for 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 school years. The vote was also unanimous for the approval of the calendars for the same two years for Farson/Eden.

This is the current operating schedule the school is on, which is a four-day school week for the school. The schedule and calendars are considered alternate due to it not being the traditional five-day school week.

Last night the Board of Trustees also voted 4-3 against having a four-day schedule for all in-town schools in Rock Springs and Desert School in Wamsutter. To read the full story regarding this vote click here.