Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

FARSON, WYOMING (February 9, 2021) – Farson-Eden senior Philip Lowry signed his National Letter of Intent recently to continue his football career at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

“I chose this school because it was the best opportunity for me,” Lowry said. “It fit me both athletically and academically.”

Lowry helped lead the Pronghorns to an undefeated season in 2020, which ended with a 1A Six-Man State Championship.