Fast Cars and Foster Kids Autocross This Weekend In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (7/12/19) – If you ‘feel the need for speed” this weekend, Fast Cars and Foster Kids will be hosting an autocross event in the parking lot at 1264 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.

Money raised from vehicle entry will benefit local foster kids and their families. Vehicle entry fees are $65.00 for Saturday and Sunday, $45.00 for a single day of racing. There is no admission cost for spectators.

Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with racing beginning at 9:00 a.m.

To learn more, visit Facebook.com/FastCarsandFosterKids.