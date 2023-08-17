Fast Cars and Foster Kids gear up for their next race

Photo courtesy of Fast Cars and Foster Kids Facebook page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Fast Cars & Foster Kids are gearing up for their next free public event happening the weekend of August 19 and 20 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. All community members are encouraged to come take part in this heartfelt event.

Fast Cars and Foster Kids

Fast Cars and Foster Kids is an event that is held to help support youth in foster care and was first established in 2017. In an interview with Bill Croy, he explained that this nonprofit organization works closely with The Department of Family Services to contact all foster parents in the area, and to find out what exactly all the kids need. This includes but is not limited to clothes, shoes, backpacks, bedding, diapers, etc.

This event is held two to three times a year and gets kids involved with classic cars, racing cars, and automotive information. All kids who attend the event get the chance to vote for their favorite vehicle that participates. There will be seven trophies given to the winners of this event. These voting classes will include engine, paint, interior, kid’s choice, board choice, furthest traveled, and under construction. The kid’s choice will be the largest trophy to be won.

This event will also feature a car show, ice cream truck, food truck, and much more!

Racing Event

The revenue generated from racing fees will go toward Sweetwater County’s youth foster care. When racing, each car will do laps around the cones while being timed. At the end of the day, these times are posted allowing others to view which cars were the fastest, leading to the winner.

Registration

Registration for racing will take place on the day of each event beginning at 8:00 a.m. To enter your vehicle for one day is $40 and $60 for both days. The event is free to the public to watch, however, donations are always appreciated as well.