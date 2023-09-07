Fast Cars and Foster Kids gear up for its final autocross of the year

Photo courtesy of Fast Cars and Foster Kids Facebook Page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Fast Cars and Foster Kids are gearing up for its final autocross event for the year this weekend, September 9th and 10th, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Car registration is from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The Backstory of Fast Cars and Foster Kids

Fast Cars and Foster Kids is a non-profit organization that first began in 2017 when founder Bill Croy realized that there were not very many programs available to help fund foster homes in Sweetwater County. Bill and his friends known as “Gear Heads” thought, “What would be better than to do what we love and do it for a good cause in the process.” This is when Fast Cars and Foster Kids first emerged.

How foster kids are helped

Fast Cars and Foster Kids works closely with the Department of Family Services. The FCFK organization is able to see how many foster parents there are within Sweetwater County. They reach out to see if the children are in need of anything such as clothing, bedding, diapers, shoes, backpacks, and more. During the autocross registration, each driver pays a registration fee to enter their vehicle to drive. That fee goes towards the children. At the end of the autocross, all registration fees are counted up and divided by the number of foster homes. Each foster home will receive a gift card of some kind, such as a Walmart gift card. Foster parents can go and get the children anything they may need.

Autocross and Registration

Autocross starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. on both days. Car registration will be from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and is $40 for one day or $60 for both, however, the event is free to the public and donations are always appreciated. Also, bring your appetites for the food truck that will be out there. Remember, this will be the final autocross race until Spring.

Come out this Saturday and Sunday, September 9th and 10th to support a great cause.