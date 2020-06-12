Fast Cars and Foster Kids presents autocross this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (June 12, 2020) – Join in on the fun this weekend as Fast Cars and Foster Kids put on their first event this summer with their autocross event at the Sweetwater County Events Complex parking lot. The fast-paced excitement starts at 8 am on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Residents are invited to watch as cars take on the autocross track to see who can get the best times, all to benefit foster children in Sweetwater County.

For more information, to see future events, or find out how to sponsor and donate see their Facebook page here.