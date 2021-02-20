Fast start leads the Cowboys to win over Lobos

Advertisement

February 20, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys got off to a hot start offensively and defensively Friday night in opening up a 21-0 lead over New Mexico. That big lead would eventually them to a 79-67 win over the Lobos. New Mexico battled to within two points late in the second half but was held without a field goal for nearly four minutes to close the game. The game was played in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy.

Wyoming is now 6-8 in the Mountain West and 12-9 overall. New Mexico fell to 1-13 in MW and 5-13 overall.

“We hung on, and it is a learning experience,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Down the stretch, we got stops when we needed them, and Kwane (Marble II) made some big plays late. We found a way to win the game.”

Junior Hunter Maldonado paced the Pokes with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Freshman Marcus Williams added 15 points, with Marble II chipping in with 15 points. Freshman Graham Ike also was in double figures for the Pokes with 10 points.

The Pokes got off to a 21-0 run in the opening six-plus minutes and led 41-24 a the half. New Mexico who chip away at the Cowboy lead, eventually cutting it to just two, 67-65 with 3:49 to play. Wyoming then went on a 7-0 run to lead 74-65 with just under two minutes to play.

Wyoming will host San Jose State (3-12 in the MW/5-14 overall) next Thursday and Saturday.