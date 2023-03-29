Fatal crash claims life of minor

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE COUNTY, WYOMING — Today, March 29th, 2023, at approximately 0523 hours, Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Pershing Blvd and Tate Rd. The 17-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash. The driver’s name will not be released due to him being a juvenile.

We’ve learned the Cheyenne Police Department attempted to make contact with the vehicle around 0051 hours this morning. Please see their press release for further details.