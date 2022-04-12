Fatal crash east of Evanston, Wyoming

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — On April 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 52 on Interstate 80 east of Evanston, Wyoming. At 1:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a commercial truck.

A 2003 Freightliner CBE commercial truck was headed west on Interstate 80. As the commercial truck crested a hill, the driver observed other crashes on the road and began to brake. As the commercial truck slowed, the unit’s trailer began to jackknife to the right, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and come to an abrupt stop. The sudden stop caused the load on the trailer to break free and slide into the cab portion of the truck.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 47-year-old Evans, Colorado resident Enrique L. Castro. Castro was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

Equipment failure is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the twentieth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 25 in 2021, 19 in 2020, and 39 in 2019 to date.