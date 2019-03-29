Fatal Crash West Of Cheyenne

On March 27, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 347 on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 10:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1996 Saturn Ion was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver experienced a mechanical tire failure. The Saturn drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Saturn has been identified as 41-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident George J. McLoughlin. McLoughlin was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. McLoughlin succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene of the crash.

