Fatal Crash West Of Cheyenne

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

On March 27, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 347 on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 10:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1996 Saturn Ion was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver experienced a mechanical tire failure. The Saturn drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Saturn has been identified as 41-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident George J. McLoughlin. McLoughlin was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. McLoughlin succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene of the crash.

 

Mechanical tire failure is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 35th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 19 in 2018, 21 in 2017, and 11 in 2016 to date.

