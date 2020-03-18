Fatal crash near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) – According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on March 17, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 361 on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 1:36 a.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2019 Volvo commercial truck was headed west on Interstate 80 when the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway and collided with a concrete bridge support in the median.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 30-year-old Elk Grove, California resident Christopher L. Martinez. It is unknown if Martinez was wearing his seatbelt, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 13th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 31 in 2019, 15 in 2018, and 19 in 2017 to date.