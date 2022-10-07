Fatal Crash Near La Barge, Wyoming

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
LA BARGE, WYOMING — On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The driver steered back onto the road before leaving the left side of the roadway, colliding with a metal culvert and overturning.
The driver of the Volkswagen has been identified as 59-year-old La Barge, Wyoming, resident Gina C. Bailey. Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 95th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 104 in 2020, and 127 in 2019 to date.
