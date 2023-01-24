Fatal crash near Rawlins this past Sunday

Wyoming Highway Patrol Badge

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

RAWLINS, WYOMING — On January 22, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 219 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 80. Around 6:58 p.m., troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles.

Preliminary information has revealed that a Dodge Ram 3500 was headed east on Interstate 80 on the wrong side of the interstate. The Dodge collided with a commercial truck and a passenger car. As the Dodge truck collided with the passenger car, a driver of a second commercial truck attempted to avoid the approaching truck by driving into the median. This commercial truck exited the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150. The second commercial truck and passenger truck immediately became engulfed in flames.

The five occupants of the Ford F-150 were fatally injured in the crash. Some of the other motorists involved in the collision were transported to hospitals with critical injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, who was driving the wrong way, has been arrested on suspicion of impairment and may receive future charges as the investigation unfolds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 1 in 2022, 8 in 2021, and 3 in 2020.