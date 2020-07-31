Fatal crash near Shoshoni claims lives of two Wyoming residents

SHOSHONI, WYOMING (July 31, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a statement regarding a fatal crash near Shoshoni:

“On July 29, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 70 on US 20/26 east of Shoshoni, Wyoming.

At 1:54 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2003 Dodge Caravan was headed eastbound on US 20/26 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 32-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Carmella J. Driftwood. Driftwood was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 30-year-old Lander, Wyoming resident Rikki J. Shakespeare. Shakespeare was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 59th and 60th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 96 in 2019, 61 in 2018, and 83 in 2017 to date.”