Fatal crash North of Rock Springs, Wyoming

NORTH of ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 66-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident Mark A. Jenkins. Jenkins was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The passenger has been identified as 64-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident Nancy B. Jenkins. She was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 43-year-old Farson, Wyoming, resident Codi L. Burris. Burris was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene. The juvenile passenger in the Ford was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver fatigue on the part of Jenkins is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 96th and 97th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 105 in 2020, and 128 in 2019 to date.