Fatal crash south Of Rock Springs, Wyoming

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

Advertisement

A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain his travel lane, causing the vehicle to exit the west side of the road and overturn.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 18-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Jaquan T. Lyons Smith. The adult passenger was wearing a seatbelt and has been identified as 18-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Gaige D. Olsen. Lyons Smith and three juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts. Lyons Smith, Olsen, and one juvenile passenger were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries from the crash. The third juvenile has been identified as a 15-year-old occupant who was fatally injured.

Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 42nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 44 in 2021, 42 in 2020, and 75 in 2019 to date.