Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver attempted to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2014 BMW X-6 traveling northbound.

The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as 83-year-old Dallas, Texas, resident Peter A. Sherman. Sherman was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the BMW has been identified as 52-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Mauro E. Diaz. Diaz was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The juvenile passenger was properly restrained and transported to Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Sherman is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 88th, 89th, and 90th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 86 in 2021, 100 in 2020, and 120 in 2019 to date.