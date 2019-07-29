Fatal Crash Takes Life Of Rock Springs Woman

(July 29, 2019) – On July 28, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 49 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 4:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

Advertisement

A 2013 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on US 191 when the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right. The Ford exited the left side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected back to the right. As the vehicle crossed back into the southbound lanes, the driver overcorrected a second time, causing the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 23-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Ashley M. Skorcz. Skorcz was not wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the Ford was a female juvenile. The juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to a medical center in Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement

Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 94th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 61 in 2018, 81 in 2017, and 53 in 2016 to date.