Fatal crash takes life of Wyoming resident near Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on WY 530, which took the life of Wyoming resident Kim Vase Willingham on June 25.

Willingham was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Willingham and the driver of the motorcycle were driving northbound on WY 530 when the rear tire came apart and failed.

The motorcycle began to fishtail, and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The passenger separated from the motorcycle and came to rest in the lane of travel.

The only contributing factor so far has been named as equipment failure.

Road conditions were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle has been injured, no extent of injuries were made clear in the report.