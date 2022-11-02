Fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming

CASPER, WYOMING — On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was westbound on Wyoming 220. The Mitsubishi drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck.
The driver of the International has been identified as 47-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Dustin H. Geiger. Geiger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Mitsubishi has been identified as a juvenile from Casper, Wyoming. The male juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
Inattention on the part of the Mitsubishi driver is being investigated as a potential contributing factor. This is the 111th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 94 in 2021, 115 in 2020, and 132 in 2019 to date.
