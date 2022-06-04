Father of fallen Wyoming Marine to be Grand Marshall of 4th of July Parade

June 4, 2022 — Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has announced that Jim McCollum, the father of fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum, will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s inaugural 4th of July Liberty Parade. Rylee McCollum was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August.

See the video announcement here.

The parade, which will salute past and present-day military members, will occur at 10 a.m. on the 4th of July. The parade route will start at the Western Wyoming Community College west parking lot. Interested businesses and residents can sign up for the first-time parade at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

In May, Jim McCollum, a Republican, announced his candidacy for the Wyoming State House of Representatives representing Wyoming House District 16. Jackson Democrat Mike Yin currently holds that seat.