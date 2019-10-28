Father, son exhibit their own styles of art

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) — The Community Fine Arts Center will have a new exhibit opening next week and is inviting the public to an opening reception for local artists Howard Hart and his son Travis Hart.

Advertisement

The reception for the exhibit “Hart and Hart is from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The exhibit includes Howard’s unique wood-turned art and Travis’ sculptures and one-of a-kind knives.

The exhibit will be on display from Nov.2 through Dec. 7.

Howard Hart was born in Worland and grew up on the LU Sheep Ranch near the “thriving metropolis” of Grass Creek. After graduation from the school of pharmacy at the University of Wyoming, he moved to Green River, where he still resides.

Woodworking became his passion and a “source of therapy and relaxation from the pressures and demands of pharmacy work.”

Howard turns a variety of traditional shapes on a full-sized lathe, but the last several years, his work is more reflective of his artistic talents. The woods Howard uses are mostly locally found. Aspen, box elder, juniper, cedar, cottonwood, mountain mahogany, lilac and even sagebrush inspire Hart to bring out the unique qualities of each wood.

For every sagebrush bowl, Hart admits to losing several due to the unstable nature of the wood. The bark runs deep into the grain and sometimes needs to be stabilized with glue before turning. It also is loaded with sand, which causes the need to sharpen his lathe chisels frequently.

Advertisement

Juniper is much more difficult for the same reasons, but Hart still takes the challenge because of the beauty of these woods.

“The old adage of an artist must suffer for his art is true in Howard’s case,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. Hart explained that when the lathe is spinning a piece of wood at 1,200 rpm, it’s hard to duck fast enough from bowls “coming from undone.” He’s had 30 stitches over the years from these failed attempts to turn an unstable piece of wood.

Since retiring from pharmacy, he devotes most of his time to fly fishing and wood turning. Recently, Howard said wood turning and photography have taken on a new meaning in his life. With his best friend, his wife, in an Alzheimer’s unit, both outlets have become even more important as an escape and emotional therapy in this difficult time.

William Travis Hart was born and raised in Green River, and like his father he has a deep love and appreciation of Wyoming’s vast outdoor life. Travis finds his inspiration from both the people and the wildlife of the Rocky Mountains, where he and his father fish and explore.

It is this love of art and nature that inspires him to combine natural elements into his artwork, sharing that beauty with others.

Besides being an artist, Travis saaid he is “a renaissance man of sorts, working in a variety of mediums, and I am always looking to expand my view of the world through exploration and experimentation.”

Advertisement

While Howard and Travis have different styles of expressing themselves through artwork, they take their inspiration from the diverse beauty found in the wilderness.

The public is invited to see this exhibit as well as the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater School District No. 1 at the Community Fine Arts Center. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.