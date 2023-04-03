FBI Denver Field Office releases statement regarding swatting calls across the state

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — School Districts all over the State of Wyoming were placed in secure lockdowns this morning as reports of active shooters came in rather quickly for Police and Sheriff personnel. Due to the extent of the calls the state has received, the FBI Denver Field Office has released an official statement regarding the calls.

“FBI Denver is aware of threats made today across Wyoming. The FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners by providing resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.

It is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts officers from responding to an actual crisis. More information about the consequences of posting hoax threats can be found on fbi.gov at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/hoax-threats-awareness-100518 . We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Several schools within Campbell County, Natrona County, Lincoln County, Johnson County, and Sweetwater County all received active shooter calls either today or within the past few days. At this time, all students and faculty have been deemed safe as school floors have been swept clear.