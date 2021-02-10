FBI report: Gun Sales in the U.S. soar during pandemic

Advertisement

February 10, 2021 — Gun purchases in the United States have increased dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. Based on FBI data, the National Shooting Sports Foundation reported 21 million background checks for firearms sales in 2020. That is up from 13.2 million in 2019 and surpasses the previous record of 15.7 million in 2016.

According to a recent article published by Wyoming Business Report, last year, 81,648 Wyoming residents applied for a gun background check through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), many of whom might be first-time buyers.

Nationwide, the number one reason for purchasing a new gun, protection from crime at 70 percent, followed by target shooting at 35 percent with hunting third at 25 percent. Click here to view the complete FBI report.