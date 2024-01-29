FBI seeks info on death on Wind River Indian Reservation

January 29, 2024 — The FBI is seeking information about a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Jan. 29 on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

An adult male was walking south on Crow Avenue, just north of Little Shield Road. He was struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene or report the crash. The body was reported at 2:30 a.m. His identity will be released by the coroner.

The FBI is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The suspect vehicle had blue or blue metallic paint. It will have damage to the front end and the underbody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-303-629-7171. You can also go to Electronic Tip Form | FBI.