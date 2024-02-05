February abandoned and court-forfeit vehicle auction tomorrow

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

February 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

On Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its February public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The auction will occur at the Sheriff’s Office on US191 South in Rock Springs. The public showing will be tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 10.

Currently, six vehicles are listed as scheduled to be sold:

– 2002 GMC Envoy (starting bid of $138)

– 2010 Chevrolet Traverse (starting bid of $420)

– 1995 Ford F-150 (starting bid of $312)

– 1998 Chevrolet Astro (starting bid of $100)

– 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee (starting bid of $100)

– 2004 GMC Envory (starting bid of $100)

Photos and additional information can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.