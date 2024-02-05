February abandoned and court-forfeit vehicle auction tomorrow

February 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
On Tuesday, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its February public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles. The auction will occur at the Sheriff’s Office on US191 South in Rock Springs. The public showing will be tomorrow at 9:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 10.
Currently, six vehicles are listed as scheduled to be sold:
– 2002 GMC Envoy (starting bid of $138)
– 2010 Chevrolet Traverse (starting bid of $420)
– 1995 Ford F-150 (starting bid of $312)
– 1998 Chevrolet Astro (starting bid of $100)
– 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee (starting bid of $100)
– 2004 GMC Envory (starting bid of $100)
Photos and additional information can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.