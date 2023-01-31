February library events in Sweetwater County

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System holds three libraries, six rural branches, and the Community Art Center. On top of providing reading services to both Rock Springs and Green River communities, the system has advanced to include events for youth and adults to enjoy. All three libraries and the Community Art Center are bringing some fun, engaging activities to their buildings in February! Check them out for a fun activity away from the cold weather.

Rock Springs Library Events –

Toddlers in Tune: Every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Made for ages three and under with adult supervision.

Story Time: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Made for ages three through six with adult supervision.

Mars Club: Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Made for fourth grade and up. Sign-up required.

February 3: LEGO

February 10: Llama Directed Drawing

February 17: Snowball Love Bugs

February 24: Pokemon Paper Crafts

Dungeons and Dragons Club: February 10 and 24 at 3:00 p.m. Made for ages nine through thirteen. Sign-up required.

Family Fridays: Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Stop in for a family fun activity!

February 3: Fizzy Hearts

February 17: Snowman Drawing

February 4: Bring Your Child to the Library Day – Pick up a February program guide, make a magnet, and receive a free book.

February 6: Who Arted? Made for ages 18 and older. Held at 6:00 p.m., sign-up is required. Canvas provided.

February 10: Stuffed Animal Sleepover – Bring your favorite friend for a trip on their own with stories, snacks, and more!

February 23: TAG Night – Clay Trinket Trays – Made for all teens. Held at 6:00 p.m. Sign-up required. Explore art trends from social media.

February 27: Pokemon Day – Check out any items and choose a sticker!

February 1 – 28: Downtown Snowman Stroll – Enjoy this fun scavenger hunt! Vote for your favorite snowman and be entered to win a snowman snowball maker!

February 1 until gone: Snowman Science Kits – Add onto the Snowman Stroll fun by grabbing a science kit at the youth desk!

February 1 – 28: Happy Birthday Authors – Color a Clifford coloring page or check out a book from the special display for a treat.

February 1 – 28: Reading Dragons Valentine – Collect brand new Valentine-themed cards. Made for grades K-12.

February 4: Bring your child to the library day – Go on a fun scavenger hunt and receive a free book!

February 15: Standing Guard – Retirement Savings at 6:00 p.m. Robert Ross from Edward Jones will give a presentation on protecting your financial resources during retirement. Made for ages 18 and up.

White Mountain Library Events –

Toddler Time: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Made for ages zero to three. Adult supervision is required.

Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Made for ages three through six.

February 1-14: Make your own Valentine – Make a valentine for the special people in your life.

February 1 until gone: Grab and Go Moon and Stars Mobile – Grab and go kit, limited to 20 kits.

Community Fine Arts Events –

Open Knitting – Every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Made for beginners and experienced knitters.

February 7, 14, 21, 28: A is for Art – Classes held at 4:00 p.m. Made for grades 2-4. Sign-up required.