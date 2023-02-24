February storm brings high snow levels around the state

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — It wouldn’t be February in Wyoming without a heavy snowstorm. With large snowflakes coming down, winds around 60+ mph, and low visibility all around, Wyoming saw some significant snow levels around the state. The National Weather Services in both Riverton and Cheyenne have released their estimated snow levels from this past snowstorm.

Sweetwater County

Green River: Between 3 – 9 inches

Rock Springs: Around 3 inches

Wamsutter: Around 9 inches

Reliance: Around 1.9 inches

Big Horn County

Shell: Between 5-19 inches

Fremont County

Lander: Between 8-20 inches

South Pass: Between 16-20 inches

Dubois: Between 4-13 inches

Fort Washakie: Between 4 – 8.5 inches

Shoshoni: Between 1.5 – 6 inches

Riverton: Between 10 – 11 inches

Hot Springs County

Lucerne: Between 6 – 9 inches

Thermopolis: Around 5 inches

Johnson County

Buffalo: Between 5 – 17 inches

Sussex: Around 12.5 inches

Lincoln County

Smoot: Between 11 – 17 inches

Thayne: Between 15 – 17 inches

Etna: Around 12.7 inches

Cokeville: Between 7 – 11 inches

Afton: Around 9 inches

Opal: Around 6 inches

Natrona County

Casper: Between 6 – 14 inches

Powdered River: Around 10.7 inches

Arminto: Around 6 inches

Park County

Powell: Around 1.3 inches

Cody: Between 3 – 8 inches

Meeteesee: Between 2 – 6 inches

Sublette County

Bondurant: Between 5.5 – 9 inches

Marbleton: Around 5.5 inches

Pinedale: Between 2.1 – 6 inches

Teton County

Jackson: Between 11 – 16 inches

Alta: Between 11 – 25 inches

Moran Junction: Between 12 – 22 inches

Washakie County

Ten Sleep: Between 3 – 20 inches

Converse County

Douglas: Between 8 – 12 inches

Niobrara County

Lusk: 8 – 12 inches

Goshen County

Torrington: Between 8 – 12 inches

Platte County

Wheatland: 8 – 12 inches

Laramie County

Cheyenne: Between 8 – 12 inches

Albany County

Laramie: Between 4 – 6 inches

Carbon County

Arlington: Between 12 – 18 inches

Rawlins: 12 – 18 inches

Saratoga: Between 8 – 12 inches

All of these snow totals are an estimate. Volunteers from around the state send in their measurements for data collection. Below are the full reports of the snow totals:

US National Weather Service Riverton – Full Report

US National Weather Service Cheyenne – Full Report