February storm brings high snow levels around the state

WYOMING — It wouldn’t be February in Wyoming without a heavy snowstorm. With large snowflakes coming down, winds around 60+ mph, and low visibility all around, Wyoming saw some significant snow levels around the state. The National Weather Services in both Riverton and Cheyenne have released their estimated snow levels from this past snowstorm.
Sweetwater County
Green River: Between 3 – 9 inches
Rock Springs: Around 3 inches
Wamsutter: Around 9 inches
Reliance: Around 1.9 inches
Big Horn County
Shell: Between 5-19 inches
Fremont County
Lander: Between 8-20 inches
South Pass: Between 16-20 inches
Dubois: Between 4-13 inches
Fort Washakie: Between 4 – 8.5 inches
Shoshoni: Between 1.5 – 6 inches
Riverton: Between 10 – 11 inches
Hot Springs County
Lucerne: Between 6 – 9 inches
Thermopolis: Around 5 inches
Johnson County
Buffalo: Between 5 – 17 inches
Sussex: Around 12.5 inches
Lincoln County
Smoot: Between 11 – 17 inches
Thayne: Between 15 – 17 inches
Etna: Around 12.7 inches
Cokeville: Between 7 – 11 inches
Afton: Around 9 inches
Opal: Around 6 inches
Natrona County
Casper: Between 6 – 14 inches
Powdered River: Around 10.7 inches
Arminto: Around 6 inches
Park County
Powell: Around 1.3 inches
Cody: Between 3 – 8 inches
Meeteesee: Between 2 – 6 inches
Sublette County
Bondurant: Between 5.5 – 9 inches
Marbleton: Around 5.5 inches
Pinedale: Between 2.1 – 6 inches
Teton County
Jackson: Between 11 – 16 inches
Alta: Between 11 – 25 inches
Moran Junction: Between 12 – 22 inches
Washakie County
Ten Sleep: Between 3 – 20 inches
Converse County
Douglas: Between 8 – 12 inches
Niobrara County
Lusk: 8 – 12 inches
Goshen County
Torrington: Between 8 – 12 inches
Platte County
Wheatland: 8 – 12 inches
Laramie County
Cheyenne: Between 8 – 12 inches
Albany County
Laramie: Between 4 – 6 inches
Carbon County
Arlington: Between 12 – 18 inches
Rawlins: 12 – 18 inches
Saratoga: Between 8 – 12 inches
All of these snow totals are an estimate. Volunteers from around the state send in their measurements for data collection. Below are the full reports of the snow totals:
US National Weather Service Riverton – Full Report
US National Weather Service Cheyenne – Full Report