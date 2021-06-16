Federal judge rules against Biden ban on oil & gas leases





June 16, 2021 — According to a news story appearing at Fox News, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

In the story, the judge, who former President Donald Trump appointed, stated the Biden administration doesn’t have the legal right to stop leasing federal territory for oil-and-gas production without approval from Congress.

The judge also said that states suing the federal government would be harmed immediately as the pause prevents them from collecting lease bids and bonuses from oil and gas prospectors.

Fox News is reporting, the Interior Department “would comply with Tuesday’s order but said that it would continue a review of current leasing and permitting practices.”

Back in March, the State of Wyoming filed a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands.