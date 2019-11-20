Fedrizzi honored with Outstanding Citizen Award

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — Many days he can be seen picking up trash and aluminum cans off the streets of Rock Springs. Most times his efforts probably go unnoticed by many of us.

On Tuesday David Fedrizzi was awarded for his efforts.

The Rock Springs City Council honored Fedrizzi Tuesday evening with the Outstanding Citizen Award. The award was presented to Fedrizzi by Mayor Tim Kaumo, who commended Fedrizzi for his work ethic.

Advertisement

“You’ve done an outstanding job for Rock Springs,” Kaumo said prior to the presentation.

Fedrizzi retired in May from the Wyoming Department of Transportation after a 61-year career with the department. He worked as a highway engineer and is the longest-running employee ever with WYDOT.

Fedrizzi thanked Council for the award, saying he appreciated the recognition. He also thanked his brother, Fred Fedrizzi, and Councilwoman Glennise Wendorf, who he invited along with the rest of the council to continue “to do your good work.”

“I hope I can inspire others to serve,” he said.