FEMA flood assistance programs denied for Rock Springs residents

Late July flooding in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Submitted photo to Wyo4News

September 7, 2021 — According to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, the application for local government assistance as well as the application for individual assistance funds for damages caused by July flooding in Rock Springs have both been denied by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

According to Wamsley’s press release, on July 28, over 2.5 inches of rain fell within a 20-minute period causing flash flooding in some Rock Springs neighborhoods. Many homes were impacted by the runoff, with damage ranging from mild to moderate and, in some cases, very significant.

On August 3, 2021, the Rock Springs City Council signed a formal “Declaration of Disaster and State of Emergency in Rock Springs” to apply for emergency request help for the community through FEMA programs. Costs were tabulated from information provided by local residents who had damage to their homes and through a City survey of public infrastructure impacts. According to a press release from Wamsley, there were 88 responses to the survey.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

A letter from Lynn Budd of Wyoming Homeland Security states, “While it is evident that damage occurred and probably had a significant impact on homeowners, the damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance through FEMA’s individual Assistance or Public Assistance programs.”

“Second, for an event to qualify for FEMA Public Assistance, damage to public infrastructure must exceed the program minimum of $1 million. Based on the estimate provided, we did not meet that threshold.”

“Third, for an event to qualify for FEMA Individual Assistance, FEMA will look at how the event impacted the community as a whole. They will look at the number of homes that were deemed either “Destroyed” or with “Major” damage. This number is relatively small with 12 homes with estimated “Major” damage and zero Destroyed.“