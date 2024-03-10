Fertig and Mellema name to All-Mountain West teams

University of Wyoming photos

March 10, 2024

The league office announced that a pair of Wyoming Cowgirls received All-Mountain West honors Sunday morning. Allyson Fertig, a junior from Douglas, Wyoming, was named to the All-Mountain West Team, while Emily Mellema, a junior from Lynden, Washington, was selected to the MW All-Defensive Team.

Fertig was named to the All-MW Team for the second time during her career. She becomes the first Cowgirls since Liv Roberts in 2016-17 and 2017-18 to be named to the all-conference squad in consecutive seasons. Fertig was eighth in the league in scoring this season at 13.2 points per game, while her 8.5 rebounds per contest were third. Fertig shot 61.1 percent from the field this season to lead the league.

Defensively, Fertig was eighth in the conference with 19 blocks.

Mellema was named to the All-Defensive Team. The announcement marks the ninth time in the last ten seasons that Cowgirl has been named with the honor. Mellema led the Cowgirls with 22 steals on defense this season and was the spearhead of the league’s No. 1 scoring defense, as Wyoming allowed just 57.4 points per game during MW action. In six games against three of the league’s top four scorers, Mellema held her defensive assignment to an average of nine points per game, fewer than what they averaged during the regular season.

Offensively, Mellema averaged 10.4 points per game and was second on the team with 50 assists during league play.

Fertig, Mellema, and the Cowgirls open play at the Mountain West Basketball Championship on Monday at 8:30 p.m. against tonight’s Boise State/Utah contest winner. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com starting at 8 p.m.