Fertig/Pedersen win MW honors/Cowboys play tonight

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball players Allyson Fertig (left) and Malene Pedersen (right) won Player of the Week honors. (University of Wyoming photo)

January 31, 2023 — A pair of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors announced Monday by the league office. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, while Allyson Fertig earned her first Player of the Week honor.

Fertig, a five-time Freshman of the Week honoree last season, averaged a double-double in Wyoming’s two road victories over Utah State and Boise State. She averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest on 557 percent shooting on the week. Fertig becomes the first Cowgirl to secure Player of the Week honors this year

Meanwhile, Pedersen averaged 13.5 points per game, shot 10-of-21 from the field, and went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc in the two victories.

The Cowgirls will resume their season this Thursday at home against San Jose State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and at 1360KRKK.con beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.

Cowboys Play Tonight

After having the weekend off, the Wyoming Cowboys will be at home tonight against Fresno State. Wyoming enters the game at 1-7 in the Mountain West and 6-14 overall. Fresno State is 3-6 in conference play and 7-13 on the season. The Bulldogs won the first meeting of the year on their home court, 58-53, on December 28.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off at 8 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.