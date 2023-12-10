Fertig’s 30 not enough as Cowgirls fall to Bluejays

University of Wyoming photo

December 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

A career-high 30 points from Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig kept UW in the game with nationally ranked Creighton, but bad three-point shooting by UW would end up being the difference in a 73-61 home loss to the Bluejays. Woming would end the game just 4 of 22 from beyond the three-point arch. Fertig was 13 of 19 from the field in the loss and collected 12 rebounds.

Wyoming is now 4-4 on the season, while Crieghton, ranked #22 in the nation, improved to 7-1.

“We wanted to work through Allyson today, and after the first few possessions, we knew we were going to have that opportunity,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell after the game. “Credit to her; she showed up and finished for us.”

Creighton led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Wyoming, behind Fertig, would tie the game at 34-34 at the half.

The second half began much like the first, with a Fertig bucket. But much like in the first, the Bluejays had the offensive answers. Both teams went cold to begin the third quarter before Creighton found its footing some and took a 43-40 lead at the media break. After the timeout, the Bluejay offense would build a 53-45 lead going to the fourth.

Back-to-back layups from Fertig opened the scoring in the fourth for the Cowgirls, but again, Creighton would have an answer on the offensive end with back-to-back 3-pointers as UW called a timeout trailing 59-49 with 7:59 left. The Cowgirls’ offense could not mount a comeback, staying cold from the field.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will be off the remainder of the week and travel to Montana State next Sunday, December 17.