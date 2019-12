ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) – The YWCA of Sweetwater County is reporting this year’s Festival of Trees promotion brought in just short of $16,000 in revenue.

A little over $10,800 of those dollars collected came from last Thursday night’s live auction of trees and wreaths which took place at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs. A silent auction was also held.

Money raised from the event helps aid various YWCA of Sweetwater County programs.