“Fiber Arts” opens at White Mountain Library

Fiber Arts involve many techniques include weaving, knitting, and felting, as well as the preparation of the natural raw materials such as spinning wool into yarn. Artist Deon Quitberg, Amanda Duncombe, Robin Robison and Lynda German have created a variety of items using natural sheep’s wool and alpaca fibers on display at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On display at the White Mountain Library is a collection of fiber arts by four Sweetwater County artists now through the month of October.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Deon Quitberg has been involved with the arts in Wyoming and areas of Utah with media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, and sculpture. She has also served on the Sweetwater county Library Exhibits committee for about thirty years helping find artists, organizing group shows as well as participating as an artist. Fiber art is a new art medium for her. Deon’s pieces are a combination of weaving and felting using the wool both in its natural state as well as spun.

Deon’s daughter Amanda Duncombe became involved with fiber, growing sheep and alpaca on her ranch in Eden, Wyoming several years ago. She and Deon have attended the Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild Festivals for a few years and learned more about fiber arts from the demonstrations, exhibits, and opportunities. Amanda has also woven and felted the materials as well as knit the spun wool.

Lynda German from Sweetwater Station has been creating these pictorial images for many years. The natural wool comes in many different hues and different shades allowing Lynda to “paint” landscapes and animals. Needle felting uses the wool and fibers, whisking the wool across the surface with a long, thin barbed needle that secures the fibers to the surface as the artist pokes into the felt background.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Robin Robinson hand-dyes the wool in an array of colors and then spins the wool rovings into yarn. The finished skeins can be used to knit or weave.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which include both group shows and individual artists’ displays.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions may be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.