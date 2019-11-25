Fields named Mountain West Player of the Week for fourth time in 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — For the fourth time in the last six weeks, Wyoming’s Madi Fields has been named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week.

It is Fields’ sixth honor of her career.

Fields received the accolade after averaging five digs per set in the Cowgirls’ two wins last week at Nevada and San Jose State.

Fields notched 40 total digs for the week on the way to becoming the program’s all-time leader for career digs against Nevada.

She began the week with a 21-dig performance in UW’s come-from-behind victory over Nevada Thursday night.

Fields then followed that up with over six digs per set as she notched 19 in the sweep of SJSU.

Fields and the Cowgirls finished the regular season 21-8 and 16-2 in the MW and now await their postseason fate.

By finishing in second place in the league standings, Wyoming clinched the automatic bid to the NIVC Tournament which begins in December.