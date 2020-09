Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — The fifth-largest WyoLotto Cowboy Draw is still available after no tickets matched the five numbers in the drawing on Monday, August 31. The next drawing will be Thursday, September 3.

The jackpot has now reached $1.43 million.

The winning numbers are 2, 5, 20, 21, and 30.

