Fill out forms to request exemption from statewide health orders

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 8, 2020) – There are ways to become exempt from certain statewide health orders, according to Sweetwater County Public Health officials.

The Sweetwater County request for specific exception from a state health order states:

A written Request for Specific Exception be made by the undersigned Service Provider for a specific exemption from a Statewide Public Health Order. The Service Provider shall demonstrate in writing to the County Health Officer that effective cleaning and safety measures are implemented and will be maintained by the Service Provider. Once this request is completed by the Service Provider this written specific exemption request may be reviewed by the County Health Officer who may deny the request or submit it to the State Health Officer for approval. No Specific Exception is granted until the State Health Officer approved the specific exemption in writing. The COVID-19 Specific Exemption Operating Plan shall be posted at all entrances to the facility, is a public record and posted on any electronic media used by the Service Provider and county.

The request for specific exemption forms are below.