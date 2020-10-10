Filling in the Lines: 2020 InkFest with Angela and Nathan of Black Gold Studios LLC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 10, 2020) — The 2020 InkFest Tattoo Festival has been taking place the last few days at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, bringing in tattoo artists from across the state and country to show off their skills.

Wyo4News and WyoRadio’s own Amy Rasdall had a chance to interview Nathan and Angela of Black Gold Studios LLC while visiting the event. Black Gold Studios LLC is a local tattoo shop in Rock Springs. She recollects the interview below:

“I had the pleasure of catching up with Nathan and Angela from Black Gold Studios at InkFest on Friday. Here’s what they had to say! ~ Amy Rasdall

NATE:

A: When did you start tattooing Nate?

N: A while back, a long time ago… a decent amount of time. I mean, I’m still new to a lot of stuff, I’m still learning a lot.

A: What’s your favorite stuff to tattoo?

N: Honestly, I like doing anything – I like flowers…

A: What style?

N: Black and grey.

A: What are your new deals at the shop that you’re going to be promoting?

N: Right now since it’s Halloween, during October we’re going to be doing any Halloween-themed tattoo, if it can fit in a 3” x 3” circle, we’re gonna do it for $30.

A: $30 for anything that fits in a 3” x 3”?

N: Yep, 3” x 3” for $30.

A: Is there anything you’d like people to know about you?

N: I’ve still got a lot to learn, and I’d like people to come and see me, really.

ANGELA:

A: When did you start tattooing?

ANG: I started about 6 months ago.

A: So you’re apprenticing?

ANG: Yes and no – I’m already doing ink, but I’m still apprenticing on certain stuff. Like if I don’t know how to do something, then I watch Greg do it, and I go through a learning process with him on that. And then my lovely wife – I get to practice on her before I do anything.

A: Do you do piercings too?

ANG: Yes. I actually started piercing before I started tattooing.

A: What’s your favorite style?

ANG: I really want to specialize in horror. I feel like it is bright, and it’s also very individualized. Like you can definitely tell someone’s style – everyone’s got roses, not very many people have like, bloody corpses, stuff like that, so…

A: Color? Or Black and grey?

ANG: I like color.

A: What are your specials throughout October?

ANG: I am running a Halloween flash sale where it’s between $31-120 depending on the size, if people are walk-in.”

InkFest is open through Sunday, October 11, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.