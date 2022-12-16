Final ‘A Christmas Carol’ musical performance tonight and Saturday

“A Christmas Carol – A New Musical” at the Broadway Theater, December 15, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

December 16, 2022 — There are just three more performances of the production of “A Christmas Carol – A New Musical” at the Broadway Theater. The musical will be presented tonight at 7:30, Saturday afternoon at 2, and the last performance at 7:30 Saturday evening.

According to the Broadway Theater website, the production is a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol” that brings the story of Scrooge to the stage as written by Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer. Music is by Brian Greer.

Wyo4News’ Amy Rasdall commented on the production, “Acting and singing are professional, and dance numbers are exquisitely choreographed. Many quips and moments of laughter emit from the crowd. Definitely a great show.”

Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids and seniors and can be purchased online or at the door, if available.

