Final Brown Bag Concert Series changed for tomorrow afternoon

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Brown Bag Concert Series scheduled for tomorrow afternoon was canceled, but the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency was able to find a last-minute replacement for tomorrow afternoon. According to their Facebook page, Downtown Rock Springs says, “We have an exciting change to tomorrow’s last Brown Bag Concert. Due to a medical issue, the performer will be Andrew Kneeland and Friends! Plan to join us tomorrow from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Square (behind 333 Broadway) for the final Brown Bag Concert of the season.” This is the final concert this season. The Brown Bag Concert Series will conclude for the year after tomorrow’s performance.

This year’s Brown Bag Concert Series is presented by WyoRadio and the Community Fine Arts Center. Please watch for when the Brown Bag Concert Series starts back up next year.