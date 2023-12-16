Final carriage rides and Santa visits today with Scrooge “Trial” starting tonight

December 16, 2025 — Wyo4News Staff

Today is the final day to enjoy those free horse-drawn carriage rides around Downtown Rock Springs and to get those last-minute, in-person Christmas wishes to Santa Claus at his Downtown Gazebo location.

Santa will be at the Downtown Gazebo at the corner of D and Broadway Streets, while the carriage rides will again pick up and drop off passengers at the old train depot building on South Main Street. Both events will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge Performances Starts Tonight

The Actors’ Mission will be presenting their first performances of the play, “The Trail of Ebenezer Scrooge,” tonight at the Bunning Freight Station. The performance will start at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m.

According to a post on the Actors’ Mission Facebook page, “If you want to know the whole story, come to the Bunning Freight Hall.” It’s a unique spin to a classic tail.

Performances are free, and a complimentary meal service is provided prior to all performances.

The play will also be presented on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights next week at 7 p.m.